Yellowstone season 5 episode 9: Any hope for new July 4 teaser?

If you are hoping to see a new Yellowstone season 5 episode 9 teaser over the next week, we very much understand.

Ultimately, the next few days are going to see a LOT of coverage for the show thanks to a marathon that is airing over the course of the July 4 holiday weekend. This is something that Paramount Network loves to do in promoting the show, and we tend to think that all of these over the years are one of the reasons why we’ve seen the ratings explode from one season to the next.

Let’s go ahead and make the following clear: We’re sure that the network would love to give some sort of teaser for what lies ahead during the marathon. However, it’s almost impossible for that to happen for a few different reasons.

1. The return date could change – Remember for a moment here that Yellowstone may not arrive in November as so many wanted. Originally, it was supposed to be back this summer, but that didn’t happen for scheduling reasons. Now, everything is being pushed back further due to the writers’ strike. It always feels like one issue or another is causing things to sputter out here.

2. The writers’ strike is ongoing – Because of this, filming has yet to begin on the remaining episodes. There’s nothing more to show! We do hope that the networks and studios come to their senses soon and realize that the writers are asking for reasonable things. Without them, we wouldn’t have any great scripted content.

Ultimately, Paramount is almost better being quiet, other than saying that season 5 will be “coming soon” back to the network. The last thing they should want is to create any further confusion here. We already know that season 5 will be the final season, but let’s hope it goes out with a bang and some big stuff!

