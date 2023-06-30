Swagger season 2 episode 3 spoilers: ‘Rise and Fall’

Next week on Apple TV+ you are going to have a chance to see Swagger season 2 episode 3 — want to learn more now?

First and foremost, we should note that the title here is “Rise and Fall,” and that could be a microcosm for the show itself. This is all about the road to a successful basketball career, and a lot of the personal and professional challenges that can come your way. For the sake of this episode, it feels for now like the focus is going to be placed at least a little bit more on the personal.

Want to know some more? Then we suggest that you go ahead and check out the full Swagger season 2 episode 3 synopsis below:

Ike challenges Emory to a one-on-one game. An event from the past threatens to ruin everything for Jace and his teammates.

What will this event be? Well, that’s a part of the drama that you have to wait and see on, especially since the bulk of Apple TV+ shows do not release traditional previews.

One of the smartest things that Swagger could actually have in its favor right now is timing. Just think about it like this — this season is nestled perfectly right at the end of the NBA season. Because of that, basketball is still on the minds of a lot of people! Yet, there are also no games airing. This allows this show the chance to capitalize on a small hole in the market, but still at a time when people are thinking a lot about the sport. We tend to think that late summer/early fall is the hardest time to be a basketball fan, given that this is when football dominates the headlines and the free agent period is starting to die off.

With Swagger, though, NBA headlines are still a good ways way; this show is ultimately more about the journey.

