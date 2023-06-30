Ted Lasso season 4: An interesting case for renewal?

Is there a chance that wee a Ted Lasso season 4 at some point in the years ahead? This is still a fascinating subject to discuss, several weeks after the season 3 finale arrived.

In terms of pure viewership alone, there are a lot of reasons for Apple TV+ to want it. This show has proven itself to be incredibly successful and has remained #1 on the streaming service’s chart even amidst other new hits like Silo and Platonic surfacing.

Now, we also wonder this: Will the Jason Sudeikis series want to go out on a somewhat middling note? Today, Ted Lasso found itself snubbed at the TCA Awards, and we wonder if something similar could happen at the Emmys. We tend to view that as unlikely, but in general the critical / viewer response to season 3 was a step back from season 2. There were still a handful of wonderful episodes and great moments, but the episodes became too long and overstuffed, a number of jokes fell flat, and the ending felt like a contradiction of some of what we’d seen throughout. In particular, the Ted / Rebecca relationship felt like a trick and having Ted not at Beard’s wedding was a really bizarre choice.

With all of this in mind, we do wonder if a season 4 could happen as some sort of redemption for the series, and a way to get back to the core of what made the first two seasons one of the best shows on TV. We are curious to see how Sudeikis, Brendan Hunt, and the rest of the team feel after having a long time to think a lot of this over. In the end, we tend to think they were a little too insistent on sticking to their original plan, as opposed to allowing the show evolve based on the creative and the reaction to the first two seasons. You have to find a happy medium of these two things sometimes.

