Ted Lasso season 4: Apple boss Tim Cook 100% wants more

We don’t exactly think that this comes as a shock, but one very important person wants to see a Ted Lasso season 4 at Apple TV+. We are talking here, of course, about the man with most of the money in Apple CEO Tim Cook.

Now, it is worth noting that money does not seem to be a primary motivator for Jason Sudeikis and the rest of the cast coming back for more. However, we do still think that Cook would do everything in his power to incentivize everyone into doing another chapter. This is a beloved show and beyond that, the biggest one that Apple TV+ has.

So what has Cook done already to lobby the cast and crew for more? Speaking to the Los Angeles Times recently in an Emmy-related interview, here is what co-creator Brendan Hunt had to say:

[Apple CEO] Tim Cook came to visit the set one day, and when he had his moment to speak in the middle of the locker room, he said, “Thank you for all your hard work, and I sure hope there’s a Season 4.” The position was made very clear, with a Beard-style modicum of vocabulary. Everything’s on the table now, including nothing. It’s been an all-in job for us for so long that we’re going to go away for a little bit and take a break, and then we’ll reconvene and figure out if something else is going to happen.

Personally, we’re actually more confident that we will get another season than we were several weeks ago. Why is that? Well, the ending for season 3 felt somewhat disappointing in its conception, as it almost baited the idea of Ted and Rebecca as a couple while also making it so that Ted had less reasons to actually go home. Why didn’t he at least entertain the idea of moving Michelle and Henry to the UK? He left a place where he was happy for a place where things were far more ambiguous — we don’t think he wanted to be away from Henry any longer, but was there another possible outcome?

Anyway, time will tell here, since for now everyone involved deserves a break that is a long time coming.

(Photo: Apple TV+.)

