Is It Cake? season 3: Is it renewed, canceled at Netflix?

Following the big, ridiculous season 2 launch today, is there going to be an Is It Cake? season 3 at Netflix down the road?

First things first, we should really laud the fact that this show somehow exists. It basically has been able to create over a dozen episodes almost entirely based on a meme — whether or not an object is secretly a cake. The entire premise is absurd, but the end result is a surprisingly fun show hosted by Saturday Night Live cast member Mikey Day. The tone is almost right — even though there is a good bit of money at stake here, everyone seems to be having a great time.

Because of all of this, we do actually think there’s a chance at a season 3 down the road. Think about it like this — compared to Netflix’s scripted programming, this show isn’t anywhere near as expensive and it can be turned around in a short period of time. It’s also not so intensive that Day’s schedule can’t be accommodated depending on what else he has going on. So long as the viewership is decent — and it could be, given that the July 4 holiday is right around the bend — there’s a chance that we will get a little bit more. If that happens, we tend to think that we will see it at some point in 2024.

Just remember this, if you do just so happen to love this show’s culinary creations — you have a great deal of control in whether or not Is It Cake? comes back for more! If you check it out over the next month or so, that will go a long way.

We do hope there’s a chance for more — after all, this show is a perfect reminder that sometimes, we don’t have to take cooking competitions so seriously. Also, we’d watch Mikey Day in anything.

Do you want to see an Is It Cake? season 3 happen down the road?

