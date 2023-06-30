Outlander season 7 episode 3: Jamie, Claire leave Fraser’s Ridge?

We knew that Outlander season 7 episode 3 was going to contain some sort of big, reasonably surprising conclusion. Didn’t it have to?

Well, at this point Jamie and Claire started to realize that this was the proper time to head back home to Scotland, and for Sam Heughan’s character to bring Young Ian back and work to fulfill a promise. With that, the two made arrangements to say goodbye to Fraser’s Ridge for some time, though they do plan to return in the future.

So are the two going to make it there? That’s a discussion for a little bit later on down the road, but there are certainly some obstacles that they are going to face every single step of the way.

As a viewer, of course it is easy to feel somewhat mixed emotions about all of this. After all, we have grown used to being around the Ridge and some of the people there; yet, we do have a certain degree of nostalgia around the idea of Scotland and this show. Then again, aren’t we also getting some of that elsewhere in a separate timeline?

The truth is, at least at the moment, that there are so many different opportunities at this point to still see Scotland represented even if Claire, Jamie, and Young Ian don’t make it there. For now, the most important thing is simple that they have tried to make some level of conscious choice in regards to it. They do want to have a steady home and a future, but it’s also clear that they have some unfinished business. That shouldn’t come as too great of a surprise, mostly when you think about the way that they had to leave Scotland in the first place. It wasn’t exactly what you would call a peaceful farewell…

Related – Check out some other news regarding Outlander, including other details of what lies ahead

What did you think about the closing events of Outlander season 7 episode 3?

Be sure to let us know in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to then also come back for some other insight.

(Photo: Starz.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







