Home Economics season 4 renewal possible; ABC extends cast

Typically, the end of June is the absolute latest we hear about a network show’s future; however, that’s not happening with Home Economics.

According to a report from TVLine, ABC has opted to extent the contracts of the comedy’s core cast, which gives them a chance to evaluate their options as we get further into the writers’ strike. Also, remember that there is a chance of a SAG-AFTRA strike very soon and we are in some extremely uncertain times.

So when will something be decided on Home Economics’ future? It may not happen until later this summer, and we should note that if the series came back, it wouldn’t be until 2024. That is one of the reasons why this network in particular may think that they don’t have to rush anything along here. They can instead just be patient as they sort out the future and see what ultimately comes up on the other side.

Ultimately, this does legitimately feel like one of those situations where it could go either way, and we’re not just saying this to be diplomatic. A network extending the cast contracts on a project is a huge sign that they are interested in doing more; if this idea was not being strongly considered, we tend to think that a show would be canceled. It saves themselves future trouble, and also allows all key players to move on to other things.

In general, don’t be shocked if some other network shows end up falling in a similar position here over the days ahead. Remember that The Rookie: Feds either needs some contract extensions of its own; or, the other option is just that it gets a renewal / cancellation decision after being in limbo the past several weeks. ABC also has some choices to make on some of their pilots.

Do you think there’s a good chance we will see a Home Economics season 4 on ABC?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for other updates.

(Photo: ABC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







