And Just Like That season 2 episode 4: Where is Aidan?

As we prepare to check out And Just Like That season 2 episode 4, is there anything to be excited about? Well, now that we are a few installments into this season, it makes sense that a few questions about Aidan would start to surface.

After all, let’s just put it like this first and foremost. Going into the season the return of John Corbett was very much hyped. Yet, we haven’t gotten much of a glimpse of him. As a matter of fact, episode 3 of this season was spent more watching Carrie come to terms with more of her past when it comes to Big. Having to do that audiobook was not easy, and that would probably be the case for anyone in that position.

We do tend to think that Aidan will be appearing in the coming weeks, but this show has worked to show that there is so much going on beyond just a singular relationship. After all, Miranda flew back to be there for her son following a breakup, and we do tend to think that this is going to be a focus for at least the immediate future. The long-term viability of things between her and Che is a difficult thing to really pin down. It’s clear that there are things they like about each other, but Miranda is taking on a lot of new challenges all at once on the West Coast.

In general, what we also think that this show is eager to do right now is remind you further that it is a comedy! There were more laughs in the first three episodes than in much of season 1, and we do tend to think that will remain this way moving forward.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

