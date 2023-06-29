If you are still reeling from what happened on Mayans MC season 5 episode 7, let’s just say we fully understand. We’re coming off of one of the biggest episodes in the history of the show, and certainly one of the most deadly. We lost Creeper in prison close to the end but before that, we also saw the end of Adelita. She died at the hands of Mimi, who was probably one of the last people we ever expected to do the deed.

So after playing this part for so many years, what does Carla Baratta have to say about the twist? Well, check out some of her thoughts via Entertainment Weekly below:

I felt betrayed for Adelita. The moment that she decides not to kill EZ, she knows she’s going to die. She knows her fate. She’s like, “Okay, I’m on a mission, I’m going to leave [money] for my baby.” She knew what was going to happen, but I’m sure that she thought she would be killed by Soledad or Miguel Galindo, or someone else. But I feel like she went [to Mini’s compound] because it was a safe space and maybe they could protect her and take care of her. And it ended up being the opposite.

I feel like this season, it’s about how consequences are a huge part of life. All the things that Adelita taught Mini are the ones that made Mini the person that she is right now. Luisa gave her the power of being Adelita and to decide the fate of all these people, including her. It’s all about consequences and your past haunting you and making you aware of the decisions that you made. Now with Adelita, everything came back to her.

We do think that it goes without saying, but Adelita’s death is going to cast an extremely long shadow. After all, it means that Maverick grows up without a mother and beyond that, Angel’s entire life more or less changes now. The sense of community around him is drying up and we know beyond that just what sort of disarray we are seeing from the club outright.

In general, we don’t think that anyone is going to be facing happier times in the relatively near future here. Mayans MC has never been a story that promised a happy ending for a bunch of characters, so why would we think that one is going to turn up now? That’s just not something that computes in the slightest.

