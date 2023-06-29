FROM season 3 renewal hopes: When could we get news?

Are you hoping that we will learn about a FROM season 3 renewal at some point in the near future? Well, it’s hard to blame you! Just think about the absolutely insane way that season 2 ended with Tabitha. It’s about as good of a cliffhanger as anyone out there could possibly ask for.

Now, we know that after season 1, we heard about the season 2 renewal shortly after and in a perfect world, the same could be said here! However, we know that things within the realm of TV are often complicated, and that could very well be the case here, as well with all of the uncertainty plus the writers’ strike.

Do we feel confident that we are going to get a FROM season 3 in the new year? Absolutely, but we also feel fairly confident that this is not going to be something that happens right away. Instead, the folks at MGM+ are going to make us wait for a little while and we gotta be prepared for that.

So how long, exactly, are we talking about? Well, it could be however long the strike lasts, given that it can complicate things. (The same goes for a potential actors’ strike, which could be happening in just a matter of days.) Here’s your reminder that studios need to just pay everyone what they are worth — otherwise, we don’t get stories of the same quality.

Regardless of when a potential renewal is announced…

We’re going to be waiting a while to see a third season. There was a little over a year between the finale of season 1 and the start of season 2. This time around, we tend to think we will be waiting a little while longer; we’d be happy if a third season surfaces in fall 2024.

When do you think we are going to have a chance to learn more news about FROM season 3?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

