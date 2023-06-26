FROM season 2 finale: EP on fan reaction, season 3 hopes

If you are still reeling from the events of the FROM season 2 finale, let’s just say this: You are among friends! That was one of the craziest episodes of the past year, and we know that if the cast and crew has it their way, you will have a chance to see more stories in the years to come.

We know that officially, MGM+ has yet to come out and say that a season 3 is coming. Yet, all signs are pointing in that direction. We know that there were some tentative production plans (which could still change, mind you — nothing is confirmed), and the cast has all spoken as though they are ready to be back working on more episodes.

Now, we do have a statement courtesy of executive producer and director Jack Bender. Here is what he had to say, per the official FROM Twitter account:

“We’re so grateful for the support of our fans and the FROMily this season. We have a lot more story to tell … and some shocking weird roads to take you on with plenty of answers along the way.”

Of course, the first priority right now is that the writers’ strike gets resolved. The folks at the WGA are making some very reasonable requests, and it remains our hope that the powers that be across the major networks and streaming services will come to their senses soon and give them what they want. If that happens, filming could begin later this year, and that opens the door for season 3 to premiere in 2024.

There are so many questions still work asking, with the biggest one being what happens with Tabitha now that she is in that hospital. Is she really back in the real world, and out of Fromville? Is that community still part of the real world, or is it a pocket universe or something else in that vein? We may not have answers for some time; yet, we’re very much still enjoying the ride that we’re on. We don’t want it to end anytime soon.

What do you want to see moving into a FROM season 3 on MGM+?

Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, be sure to come back for some other updates.

(Photo: MGM+)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

