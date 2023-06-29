Is Law & Order, SVU, Organized Crime new tonight on NBC, 6/29?

Is Law & Order new tonight over on NBC? Let’s get into that within this piece, but also the state of SVU and also Organized Crime.

Do we wish that we had some great news to share here? A million times yes … but here is where things actually stand at this given moment in time. There is no new installment of any of these shows coming on the network tonight and regrettably, you’re going to be stuck waiting for a really long time still in order to see any of them back.

How long are we talking? Well, it could be November, December, or even the start of 2024 depending on what is going on with the writers’ strike. So long as this goes on, it is almost impossible for the powers-that-be to do any work crafting stories. Scripts need to be prepared a good while in advance so that filming can properly begin, and with that, the July start of production is also going to be pushed back. We wish that wasn’t the case, but the writers need to be compensated fairly for all of their work! This industry is changing fast, and it certainly has not changed in their favor over the past several years.

It is also worth noting here that because of the delay, the odds are significantly higher that we’re going to be seeing fewer episodes of all of these shows for at least this season. When it comes to Organized Crime, that number was already going to be capped for creative reasons. With the other two, however, you are going to see something that is a little bit different here. At this point, we think that 18 episodes is an optimistic estimate, but it could be shorter than that.

(Photo: NBC.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

