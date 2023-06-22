Is Law & Order new tonight over on NBC? What about two other franchise shows in SVU and also Organized Crime?

There are a handful of important things to get into here, so where should we start? Well, let’s just comment on where things stand at the moment. There are still no new episodes of the franchise on the air tonight and regrettably, it does not appear as though that is going to change in the near future. If you love these shows and want to see them back, you are going to need some patience. Or, to be specific, a lot of patience.

So what are the things that make the future unclear for much of these franchise? Well, let’s just tackle a few of the more notable ones here right now.

The writers’ strike – This is a pretty big one, all things considered. It has been over 50 days since this started, and unfortunately there is no end in sight. No matter what version of the Law & Order franchise you are talking about here, scripts can’t be written until the strike is complete.

The search for a showrunner – Or, at least this seems to be the case for Organized Crime. We know that originally, there was no real plan for the Christopher Meloni series to air in the fall in the first place, and this is a big part of the reason why.

Any cast changes – We know that when it comes to SVU in particular, this is something well worth thinking about given that Muncy is no longer a part of the team. It feels like there will be someone new added to the squad moving forward, and we’re sure that we will get more news on that no matter when the shows come back. It could be November, or it could even be 2024.

What do you most want to see right now as we prepare for Law & Order, SVU, and Organized Crime moving forward on NBC?

