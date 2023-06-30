Silo season 1 finale: Are Allison and Holston still alive?

If you are screaming after watching the Silo season 1 finale on Apple TV+ tonight, we get it. What happened to Allison and Holston? Are they still alive?

Well, here is what we know thanks to the final minutes. (Warning: There are some huge spoilers ahead.)

At the conclusion of the episode tonight, Juliette went out to clean, where she realized something rather remarkable: The image that she was seeing within her visor was absolutely fake. This was a projection. This was designed solely for the purpose of people thinking the Silo was better and they would clean, giving everyone on the inside a clearer picture as to what was really happening.

In the closing seconds, you can seemingly see Allison and Holston’s bodies on the ground. We actually do think the two of them are dead, and there is a certain reality to what life is like on the outside. However, we are still not altogether positive that it is exactly what people think. There is a way to still be out there on the outside world and explore. The Silo is lying to keep people on the inside, but maybe this is not anywhere near as extreme as we once thought.

In the end, what an complicated ending this really is, no? The one thing that is somewhat strange about all of this is the notion that Allison and Holston are the only two dead bodies strewn out, and we would think that there would be others. Yet, we did not see anything like that when the cameras panned out close to the end of the episode.

Do we have some answers? Sure, but at the same time, we’ve got a heck of a lot of questions, too.

What do you think about the events of the Silo season 1 finale?

(Photo: Apple TV+.)

