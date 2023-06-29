Silo season 1 episode 10 (finale) spoilers: Big expectations

For those who are unaware, Silo season 1 episode 10 is coming to Apple TV+ in less than 24 hours, and it is going to be huge. How can it not be? We’re talking about the big finale! This is an episode that will define everything that we have seen so far, and we tend to think that as a result of this, the twists are going to be enormous and mind-blowing.

So what can you potentially expect over the course of it? Well, there are at least a few different things that are presently on our mind…

First and foremost, let’s consider things from the vantage point of where Juliette stands: It feels like unless she finds a way to escape, she will be forced to go out and clean. Or, just killed on the spot. We tend to think that the tunnel below the Silo could prove essential. If not this, then perhaps some other secrets from George that were not previously know.

So who could help her in no matter what she does? This is where we tend to think there are a couple of interesting candidates. One of them is of course Billings, who has become such a complicated character over the last several weeks. He has tried to play both sides and because of that, we still have a hard time knowing whether or not we can 100% believe in him. Sure, it is a nice thought, but why would you think that this is guaranteed? It’s hard to.

The other key player in here is Lukas, who we do think that does care about Rebecca Ferguson’s character … but is also out to protect his own hide. All of these characters are flawed, and it could go every which way. That’s what makes it exciting!

