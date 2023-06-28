Silo season 1 episode 10 (finale) preview: Sims questions Billings

In just over 24 hours, you are going to have a chance to see Silo season 1 episode 10 — otherwise known as the finale. We know that this episode could be more dangerous than just about every other one that we’ve seen so far, and not just for Juliette.

After all, remember the fact that Billings has started to learn the truth. He saw (and then burned most of) the book on this past installment! He understands more than ever now exactly what it is that Rebecca Ferguson’s character is chasing. The question then becomes, of course, what he wants to do with a lot of this information now that he has it. This is not an altogether easy thing to figure out.

Here is one thing that is clear right now: Billings isn’t going to bow to whatever it is that Sims wants from him. In a new sneak peek for the finale over at Screen Rant, you can see the Deputy intentionally withhold what he found when he scoped out Juliette’s place — which was also what Sims asked of him in the first place.

So what sort of situation are the writers setting up for? Let’s just say that it’s a delicate one. It’s our hope here that the show is going to give us a situation in the finale where Billings is able to tow the line carefully enough that Sims does not detect what he is really up to. After all, the last thing that we need to see here is for him to become sort sort of unfortunate casualty of everything going on.

We do anticipate some sort of cliffhanger by the time we get to the end of the finale — it really just comes down to what sort of cliffhanger that is going to be.

