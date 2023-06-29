Is The Blacklist new tonight on NBC? With all the craziness that has happened with this show schedule-wise the past few weeks, we understand any confusion.

So why not clear things up for a moment here? We are pleased to do that, and also share some more good news at the same time: You will have a chance to see James Spader series on the air in just a matter of hours! The bad news is that there are only three more weeks of episodes to come, and that includes the two-hour series finale on July 13.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more videos on THE BLACKLIST season 10!

Tonight’s episode in particular is titled “Room 417,” and we tend to think that we’re going to have a whole-new mystery to unravel here. Want to learn a little bit more? Then go ahead and check out the full synopsis below:

06/29/2023 (08:00PM – 09:00PM) (Thursday) : A cryptic tip from Red leads the Task Force to uncover a security breach within the US government. Congressman Hudson takes major steps to uncover the inner workings of the Task Force.

What’s in Room 417? There is a chance that there’s a game-changing secret, and something that ties back to the very beginning of the show. Or, at the very least that’s a fun thing for us to think about.

The Arthur Hudson problem

Well, let’s just say that this is no small threat to the Task Force now. Whatever happens with him at this point is going to carry over to episode 20, which carries fittingly the name of “Arthur Hudson.” We never anticipated that someone in the House of Representatives would be one of the final main baddies with this show, especially when you consider the fact that Reddington previously took on the President of the United States.

Yet, here we are, and there is a lot of drama ahead. Brace yourselves.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on The Blacklist, including some more discussion on the series finale

What do you most want to see when it comes to The Blacklist season 10 episode 19?

Go ahead and let us know right now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for some other updates.

(Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







