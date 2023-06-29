The Blacklist season 10 episode 19: Reddington’s jeopardy

As many of you out there are more than likely aware at this point, The Blacklist season 10 episode 19 is airing tomorrow night! Also, we tend to think that it is going to deliver the goods and then some. How can it not, based on where we are at present in the season?

There are only four episodes left now, and the priorities for Raymond Reddington at this point have very much shifted. Rather than continuing to build up his criminal empire, he is selling much of it off or shutting it down. There is a real sense of finality to his story now, and that’s something that he wants as opposed to anything he deems necessary. Just remember for a moment here that this character was acting different before Arthur Hudson even turned up in his world.

However, the presence of Hudson does still mark a significant change in the character’s life, especially as it could represent at least some sort of seismic shift in philosophy for him. He now has to prepare to accept the notion that this guy could take away the legacy of the Task Force, who are his friends. Or, perhaps do something that causes harm to Agnes. We don’t actually think he is as concerned about himself at this point as some of these other people.

In the end, this is what we think makes this arc at least somewhat different. While Reddington may be going rogue from the FBI here and there, we do think he is looking out for all of them more so than ever. We’ve seen some selflessness from him before, but whether it be tomorrow night or the rest of the season, there are new wrinkles now. These are quite fun to explore, no?

What do you most want to see regarding Raymond Reddington on The Blacklist season 10 episode 19?

