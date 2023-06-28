Yellowstone season 5 episode 9: Prepare with another marathon

We know that just about everyone out there is desperate to get news on Yellowstone season 5 episode 9, ourselves 100% included. So what is going on here? Well, the answer to that is a little bit complicated.

So what is going on here? Well, it is rather simple to describe, all things considered. Due to scheduling conflicts and now the writers’ strike, the Paramount Network series has been indefinitely postponed. It will be coming back at some point; it may not be this year, though, if the strike continues at its current pace. (A reminder: The writers are asking for reasonable things — they should be supported, since without them there is no scripted TV in the first place.)

Since the network can’t give you much more news on the rest of season 5 yet (remember, filming hasn’t even started on the remaining episodes), all they can do is announce more marathons! There’s a tendency to get a lot of these events around this time of the year, and we are here to say that this time around, things are not any different. You will see a full series marathon in celebration of the July 4 holiday starting on Friday at 8:00 p.m. Eastern time.

Will this sort of thing get more viewers to the Kevin Costner show? You may be cynical, but this is probably one of the many reasons the audience for the series is so huge at this point. It has been fairly methodical, but we have seen this show over time build up to the point where it is now, where it has to be considered one of biggest hits in the history of cable!

Even if Yellowstone season 5 is going to be the end of this particular story, we also know already it is not the end of the franchise. There is a ton more coming up down the road…

