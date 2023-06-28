Wheel of Fortune: When will Ryan Seacrest take over as host?

As many of you out there may know as of this point, we are going to see Ryan Seacrest as the next host of Wheel of Fortune following Pat Sajak’s departure. So when is the transition going to officially happen? Well, let’s just say that it won’t be for a good while.

The important thing to remember first and foremost here is that Sajak still has another season of the show to do! That’s one of the funnier things about how quickly the news cycle handed over updates about all of this. It has been clear for a good while now that we weren’t going to see some sort of speedy transition, and a little bit of patience was going to be required here.

Now, we at least have a more substantial update. In a post on Twitter, Sajak himself noted that the American Idol host is still more than a year out from hosting

“I’m looking forward to my final season starting this fall, and then handing over the car keys to Ryan Seacrest in September of 2024.”

Remember that there are often a good many repeats of the game show that air in the summer, so it is a little too early at this point to specify when Sajak’s final turn as host is going to be. We are pretty confident that leading up to that, there are going to be a number of tributes, which is what happens when you are a part of one of the biggest shows in the history of television. This show has been on for so long that it is really hard to imagine a television universe without it!

