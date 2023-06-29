Mayans MC season 5 episode 8 spoilers: After all these deaths

Are you ready to see Mayans MC season 5 episode 8 on FX next week? Well, we know a lot of people probably want it immediately after what we saw tonight.

It goes without saying but at this point, we are coming off of the biggest episode of the season. We saw the death of Luisa / Adelita for starters, and that is really just the tip of the iceberg here! We saw Diaz and so many other characters get killed off, and right at the point in which EZ was starting to claim that he had everything figured out for the future of the club. He seems to have figured out a way to control the pipeline.

He’s won … but at what cost? That seems to be one of the central themes that the show is hitting home at the moment. Sure, we’re seeing some characters within this world find a way to move forward, but they’ve compromised so much on the road to doing that. This is one of the reasons why Luisa is now gone, and the bodies are starting to pile up. Can the Mayans ever really recover? EZ seemed to think that the quickest way to end the war was violence — the only way out is through, to paraphrase a certain quote from Robert Frost.

There are consequences to these actions. More death is coming, and there are only three episodes left. To get a better sense of what to expect from here on out, go ahead and check out the Mayans MC season 5 episode 8 synopsis below:

The MC unite for a final goodbye. Co-written by Sean Varela & Vincent “Rocco” Vargas, Directed by Brett Dos Santos.

At this point, FX is not giving away a whole lot … not that this should be a surprise. This is going to be the way things go here for really the entirety of the series the rest of the way.

