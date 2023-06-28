Star Trek: Prodigy season 2: Will it air elsewhere post-cancellation?

Is there still a chance that we are going to see Star Trek: Prodigy season 2 stream somewhere else in the near future?

At the moment, there is one thing that we can say with confidence: This entire situation is both incredibly strange as well as super-complicated. Despite having another season that will still be completed, Paramount+ canceled the show. Not only that, but they have removed the first season from their platform.

We cannot even begin to say how frustrating this is. Not only are you removing a show featuring an iconic franchise performer in Kate Mulgrew, but you are also taking away the biggest entry point for young viewers into the franchise. Back when Paramount+ first started as CBS All Access, one of the biggest selling points was that this was the home of all things Star Trek. They still have the rest of the franchise, from the early series to the movies to even the newer Chris Pine films. Now, Prodigy is what they are missing, and this is something that is still hard to accept.

If there is one thing we do know, though, it’s this: You don’t mess with Star Trek fans. We do think that there will be a new home for season 2, and who knows? Maybe it will bring a new audience to the show that wasn’t there previously. We do think that there are also still a lot of viewers out there who may not even know that the show exists, and this could help to foster a real love of space exploration and imagination.

In the end, we still hope that this is a decision that Paramount+ looks back on with some sort of major regret. We tend to think that there are few things more important than franchise loyalty, and this cancellation does put a major dent into that armor. Netflix obviously is one possibility, but don’t rule out some other streaming services, either.

Are you still hoping that we are going to see Star Trek: Prodigy season 2 air somewhere down the road?

