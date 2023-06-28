Platonic season 1 episode 8: The problem with Gandalf

We were wondering entering Platonic season 1 episode 8 where the story would take us, especially with us being so close to the end of the story. Well, let’s just say that we now have an answer.

While Will and Sylvia spent the better part of this episode dealing with a business deal gone terribly wrong in San Diego, Charlie was starting to raise some big questions. After all, his wife didn’t tell him about getting fired at first … and confided in Will ahead of time. Why? He did the thing that a lot of men historically do in that situation: Assume that there is an affair going on. In his mind, it makes a lot of sense: They spend a ton of time together, and she’s clearly keeping a lot of things from Charlie that she is telling her best friend. She even hid from him that their pet lizard is actually named Gandalf, and was in Will’s possession before.

Well, things are going to get messy now … but this is where we remind you that the show is named Platonic and from the start, the idea here was never for it to be some sort of show that had Will and Sylvia hooking up. Their big problem is that neither one of them want to acknowledge how everyone else could view their actions. So long as they continue to put that measure of blinders on, they are going to have some measure of trouble … and we don’t see that stopping.

So why is Sylvia keeping Charlie out of the loop with some things and telling Will? The simplest answer we can muster to this is that she just feels like there’s less pressure in confiding in Seth Rogen’s character, and she may also be embarrassed by some of her antics. Will brings out a youthful energy that she misses; with Charlie, she has to remind herself that she is an adult and, clearly, there are things she misses about her current life.

Platonic is a really fun show … but clearly, there is also a lot still lurking underneath the surface.

