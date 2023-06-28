FROM season 3 spoilers: Is Victor the key?

As we continue to cross our fingers for a FROM season 3 renewal over at MGM+, why not discuss the story a little bit further? Or, to be specific, why not talk more about where Victor stands?

We don’t think that it is any surprise that we are especially eager to see this character’s story moving forward, given that he has always been one of the most fascinating parts of this ensemble. This is someone who has been in the won longer than anyone and yet, there is this childlike quality to him. It’s almost as though his mental growth was suspended the moment that he stepped into the town and as a result of that, he’s where he now is.

Now, where things get interesting is this: He knew more about what Tabitha wanted to do with the lighthouse than just about anyone else. He helped get her started on the journey, though he doesn’t quite know everything about how she got there or what happened.

Here’s where we still think things are going for him moving forward: This could be the character who really gets the ball rolling for everyone as they work to get closer and closer to where there come be some answers. We hope that this will allow him to communicate with a lot of different people.

Also, we do still have some other questions here, including what we could still stand to learn when it comes to Victor’s mom. Or, are there other things from his past that he may not remember, but he could over time here? That is certainly another thing that we are left to wonder about at this given point. He’s got such a rich history, and there are so many fascinating little things that we are eager to see explored.

What do you most want to see from Victor moving into FROM season 3?

Go ahead and let us know in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

