Nancy Drew season 4 episode 6 spoilers: Career day…

Next week on The CW, you are going to have a chance to see Nancy Drew season 4 episode 6 arrive! We know that it is only one day after the Fourth of July, but that’s not going to stop the Kennedy McMann drama within its final season.

We know that we are getting closer and closer to the halfway point of the season and by virtue of that, there may be a certain expectation that there is a lot of drama coming around the corner. Don’t certain storylines have to escalate? Absolutely, but at the same time the writers are still invested in making the show still feel grounded. That is why a big part of the story this time around is going to revolve around a career day and what happens there.

Want to know more? Then go ahead and check out the full Nancy Drew season 4 episode 6 synopsis below:

NANCY IS INVITED TO PARTICIPATE IN CAREER DAY AT THE HIGH SCHOOL – Nancy (Kennedy McMann) and the Drew Crew work together to identify a creature. Meanwhile, Bess (Maddison Jaizani) reaches out to Carson (Scott Wolf) after receiving a cease-and-desist letter. Lastly, Tristan (guest star Henrique Zaga “Teen Wolf”) ends up stealing Nancy’s thunder during Career Day at the high school. Larry Teng directed the episode written by Alex Taub & Tiffany Patterson (#406). Original airdate 7/5/2023.

Before the end of this episode, we tend to think that there will be at least a few more big reveals — after all, why wouldn’t there be? Aren’t those woven into the fabric of what we see with this show the vast majority of the time? It’s just another way to accelerate things forward.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

