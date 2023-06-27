Stranger Things 5 premiere date: What will we learn this summer?

What could we stand to learn this summer when it comes to a Stranger Things 5 premiere date at Netflix? Are we going to learn anything at all? If you are eager to get some sort of an answer, we no doubt understand! Also, we’d love to be able to provide a lot more information.

However, this is where we come in as the bearer of bad news to say that if you’re hoping for a lot of info regarding season 5 right now, you are probably going to be disappointed. The truth here is that Stranger Things 5 is still at least a year and a half away, and most likely longer. The writers’ strike remains ongoing and as many of you know, the Duffer Brothers have no interest in rolling cameras until that is settled. Hopefully, we will see a resolution soon, and the streaming services / networks will come out and pay WGA members what they deserve.

Even before the strike started, though, we should note that there were no plans for Stranger Things 5 to hit Netflix until at least early-to-mid 2025. Now, it is looking more like the latter than the former. Just remember that with a show of this size and scale, it takes an incredibly long period of time to film. Even after that, it also takes an incredibly long period of time to edit together and add in all of the special effects. You aren’t going to learn a premiere date this summer; you may not even learn it next summer.

Luckily, we have already come to realize that fans of this show are about as patient as they come. Multiple seasons have already come with long waits, and we don’t foresee anything different happening here. The only thing that may speed things up a little bit is that the episodes could be split up, much like we saw for season 4.

(Hey, remember that with the price tag here, Netflix may need multiple months’ worth of subscriber income from its users.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

