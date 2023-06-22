Stranger Things 5 premiere date: Maya Hawke on long wait

Just in case you weren’t aware already that you will be waiting a long time to see Stranger Things season 5 premiere, we have more evidence.

In case you were not aware already, one of the biggest signs of a long wait for the Netflix mega-hit is rather simple: Filming has yet to begin, and this is a show that takes a LONG time to make. Production is a long process, and that’s without mentioning that there are months and months of editing and special effects that go into making it special. Even before the writers’ strike, it was pretty clear that we were going to be waiting until at least early 2025 to see even part of it arrive.

However, we’re now at a spot here where the writers’ strike could push things back even further. The Duffer Brothers have already said that they won’t start filming until after a deal is reached between the AMPTP and the WGA. Based on where things stand between the two parties right now, there is no clear evidence that we are going to be at the end of the road for that anytime soon.

At this point, the cast of Stranger Things is not necessarily privy to every little thing about the final season, but they are very much aware of the work that has been done. Speaking to Inverse, here is some of what Maya Hawke had to say:

“I know that the Duffer Brothers have worked on this script and will continue to work on it when the strike is over.”

This suggests on some level that there is still work to do on the scripts, but that may include rewrites or some other things that happen during filming. This is another reason why filming without writers present can really compromise the quality of the show; those still going during the strike are in a situation where they can’t change anything, and sometimes that is necessary.

At this point, it feels like season 5 could be pushing into at least spring 2025, and perhaps even longer depending on how long things go.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

