America’s Got Talent: Is there no Golden Buzzer tonight?

As we prepare for a new America’s Got Talent episode on NBC tonight, there is a lot to look forward to! With that being said, is there going to be an absence of Golden Buzers?

So far this season, we have seen a big moment on a number of occasions where someone gets that one-way ticket direct to the live shows. However, for some reason we haven’t seen any promotion for it this time around. Does that mean that we’re not getting one?

Well, nothing is 100% confirmed and we should note that at the time of this writing. However, there is a precedent for there being audition episodes without one, especially ever since America’s Got Talent adjusted their format so that they were extremely heavy on audition shows, no judge cuts, and limited opportunities to see acts perform all season long. The format changes actually bring it more in line with the British version of the series, and we tend to imagine that it is probably an easier product to shoot at the end of the day. After all, the auditions all take place at once and you can film multiple episodes (or at least big chunks of them) over the course of the same day.

More so than a big Golden Buzzer moment, the #1 thing that this show needs are acts that legitimately take us by surprise — and also ones that don’t feel manufactured out of a lab designed to do well solely on this show. We’ve seen handfuls of those over the years.

The #1 act we really want to see…

We don’t think that the answer here is really altogether complicated — more comedians! We’ve been rallying for a comic to win the show for a while, and it would be great if this is the year where it happens.

Related – Get some more news on America’s Got Talent now, including other information about tonight’s acts

Will you be disappointed if there is no Golden Buzzer on America’s Got Talent tonight?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back for some other updates.

(Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







