The Witcher season 3: Show EP on split-season decision

As you prepare to see The Witcher season 3 on Netflix later this week, there is one thing to know about the format. We’re going to see something here that is a little bit different from what we have in the past. While Netflix may be better known for giving you a whole season of a given show at once, the Henry Cavill drama is actually about to do something that they’ve borrowed to some extent from the likes of Stranger Things and YOU. The first half of the season you are getting now; the second half, meanwhile, is coming in a handful of weeks.

So why make this choice? Well, based on what executive producer Steve Gaub had to say to The Verge, it is a choice that came about after filming took place:

“That came up during the edit … That wasn’t written into the script; it wasn’t known when we were shooting. However, we did know what the season was, and there is a significant pivot point. And whilst we were in production, Stranger Things had come out, and they had split their season. And it was like, ‘well, that’s intriguing.’”

Gaub also noted that with streaming shows on Netflix, you often don’t have a chance to do many cliffhangers given that one episode really bleeds into the next. However, the natural turning point for this season made creating this a little more possible.

It may be an unpopular opinion but personally, we actually like the choice to split things up a little bit. This allows us as viewers to pause, and also makes it so that the excitement around a season lasts a little bit longer than it would otherwise. It can be so easy with a lot of these shows (specifically within the streaming world) to be lost in the shuffle.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

