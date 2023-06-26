The Witcher season 3 trailer: Geralt knows real fear

Can you believe that The Witcher season 3 is poised to premiere on Netflix in just a matter of three days? We have waited so long to see it back! These new episodes are greatly anticipated and yet, we’re almost surprised that there isn’t an even bigger splash behind them right now. We realize that this is only the first part of the third season, but the stakes are higher than ever! Not only that, but this is the final season for Henry Cavill as Geralt. We have a hard time thinking about anyone else playing this role at this point, but that’s what we are looking at as we prepare for season 4.

To better set the stage for what’s ahead, Netflix today did release another new trailer, one showing in part where Geralt’s head is at. There is more danger than ever and beyond just that, he feels a measure of fear that he claims he never has before.

You can watch the trailer now over at this link; for a few more details, check out the full The Witcher season 3 synopsis if you haven’t already:

“As monarchs, mages, and beasts of the Continent compete to capture her, Geralt takes Ciri of Cintra into hiding, determined to protect his newly-reunited family against those who threaten to destroy it.”

Of course, this mission for Geralt regarding Ciri is not going to come easy, as threats could be rising out of every nook and cranny. We’re sure that his training and vast experience has him prepared for some of this, but when does the danger become too much.

Those who are familiar with the source material may at least have somewhat of an idea of what lies ahead, but who knows? There could be a few things in season 3 that are meant to surprise us all. With that in mind, we advise everyone to brace yourselves and be emotionally prepared.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

