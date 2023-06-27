Silo season 1: Apple TV+ puts premiere episode on Twitter for free

Just in case you needed a reminder of how proud Apple TV+ is when it comes to Silo season 1 so far, here is your reminder. Today, the streaming service put the premiere episode on their official Twitter account for free!

You can watch the pilot over at the link here, and we think personally that this is a really smart move to try to get people outside of the service really engaged in the show and the world. It’s an outstanding episode 1 that really takes out on a unique journey, and sets the stage for the rest of the season in a way you would not expect.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more SILO videos!

This decision by the aforementioned streaming service comes days before the season 1 finale arrives. Remember that there is a Silo season 2 greenlit already, and there is definitely more source material out there from Hugh Howey to adapt. We don’t imagine that the scale or ambition of this story is going to get any less, and the profile of the show could only expand outward from here.

There is also one other important thing to note — even despite feeling somewhat under-the-radar right now, this is still the #1 drama series that Apple TV+ has, and it’s been that way for the past several weeks. The only show we’ve seen it behind in the rankings over there is Ted Lasso, which is considered to be this huge pop-culture phenomenon with fans all over the world.

Our big question entering the finale?

Can this story actually stick the landing? We tend to think that it’s going to be so much easier said than done, largely due to the fact that there are so many things that it is trying to juggle all at once. We hesitate to say too much more than this, largely because we’ve kept the rest of this article spoiler-free so far.

Let’s just end by saying this: Watch the show, if you haven’t already.

Related – Do you want to get some more news now entering the Silo season 1 finale?

What do you think about Apple TV+ putting the entire Silo season 1 premiere online?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back for other updates down the road.

(Photo: Apple TV+.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







