Silo season 1 episode 10 (finale) spoilers: A big rebellion ahead?

As some of you know at the moment, Silo season 1 episode 10 is going to be coming to Apple TV+ in just a matter of days. Are you ready for it?

Well, from this end there are a few things we are expecting. Take, for starters, the fact that we could see a story that is dramatic, crazy, and unexpected. If we are to think about the latter for a moment, why not consider this: Is there a chance for a big rebellion moving forward?

If there’s a big case for it here, it is that there is a history of pushback within the Silo already. There is a reason why the Flamekeepers exist! Also, don’t some of these people have to be a little suspicious of all the recent deaths or departures? Allison and Holston were young, and both Marnes and Mayor Jahns were high-profile people in authority. If Juliette ends up being sent out to clean, that is probably going to send off even more alarms — honestly, it would be rather strange if it didn’t!

In general, we do think the stage could be set for some really dramatic stuff moving forward, depending what Juliette decides to do. She and Billings could try to spread the knowledge that they have around. Or, she could opt to just leave entirely and take her chances on the outside. Maybe for some people in the Silo, ignorance is bliss to a certain extent. However, does everyone feel that way? We tend to think that this is an entirely different thing, and we’ll have to wait and see exactly how things progress.

We do know that a season is coming and by virtue of that alone, there could be time for a potential rebellion! If that happens, it’s absolutely bad news for the likes of Bernard and Sims, who have been set up for now as the primary adversaries.

What do you think is going to happen over the course of the Silo season 1 finale?

Do you think we are going to see a rebellion? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for other updates.

