How I Met Your Father season 2 finale spoilers: Two-episode event

For those who have not heard at the moment, the How I Met Your Father season 2 finale is going to be a massive, two-episode event. It is also going to be airing on Hulu come Tuesday, July 10.

Also, did we mention that there is no season 3 renewal at the moment? The streaming service may be waiting for a while to announce the news, or at least until the writers’ strike is over. For the time being, though, we are reasonably confident. Why wouldn’t we be? This show doesn’t feel like one destined to end, and the streaming service just gave season 2 a substantially-larger order than what we had with season 1.

Without further ado now, let’s go ahead and better set the table for what lies ahead! How can you do that? It’s rather simple: By checking out the pair of synopses below…

Season 2 episode 19, “Shady Parker” – Jesse tricks the gang into helping him pack his stuff in the apartment.

Season 2 episode 20, “Okay Fine, It’s a Hurricane” – Everyone heads to Pemberton’s to weather out the hurricane.

What intrigues us the most?

It is definitely the latter episode, mostly due to the fact that it will probably all take place in one setting. Also, there is a good chance that we’re going to see some big revelations happen and we could get a cliffhanger of sorts.

Do we think that the show is setting the stage for something with Jesse and Sophie? Based on what we’ve seen for most of this season, it feels like the simplest answer to that question is “yes.” However, we do think it is still worth wondering if that is the best overall thing for the show or not. There is something to be said still for the element of surprise, right?

Related – Get more news on the next new How I Met Your Father episode

What are you the most excited to see when it comes to How I Met Your Father and the season 2 finale?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back to get some other updates.

(Photo: Hulu.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







