How I Met Your Father season 2 episode 18 spoilers: ‘Parent Trap’

As we get prepared to see How I Met Your Father season 2 episode 18 on Hulu next week, there is a story coming up titled “Parent Trap.” What are you going to see throughout it? There is going to be comedy for sure, but will we get to learn something more about our main characters?

At the moment, it absolutely feels like we’re in a pretty fascinating place. How do we put it? Well, let’s just say that as much fun as we’ve had as of late, are we getting a lot of movement on the main story? Not so much in the second half of the season, or at least entering this week’s episode. What at least makes episode 18 fun is the idea that we could have both Paget Brewster and Clark Gregg. Also, this seems like one of those things that Sophie as a character would do. She cares about both of her parents, and neither one of them is some terrible person. She may think her dad could help her mom break some of her old habits, and this would also give them a chance to really get to know each other better.

Of course, we all know what tends to happen when it comes to the best-laid plans…

For now, the best thing that we can go ahead and do is share the full How I Met Your Father season 2 episode 18 synopsis with new details:

Sophie tries to Parent Trap her parents. Sid and Ellen try their own master plan to nudge Jesse and Charlie into being roommates with each other.

There is one other thing to remember here…

There are only a few more episodes to go this season! Just by virtue of that alone, it almost has to feel certain that there’s going to be some significant movement forward. If that doesn’t happen, what are we really doing here?

What do you most want to see entering How I Met Your Father season 2 episode 18?

How do you think we will build up to the finale? Share right now in the comments! Also, keep coming back for more info.

(Photo: Hulu.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







