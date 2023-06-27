Is FBI new tonight on CBS? If nothing else, is there at least some news to share for it, FBI: International and also FBI: Most Wanted?

Well, we don’t want to keep you hanging here, so let’s just go ahead and give you another look at where things currently stand — as much as we would love to have the show back in the near future, it is not going to happen. The plan, at least for now, is for it to still air this fall; we’ll hold that to be true until CBS announces otherwise. It does feel clear that a late September premiere is no longer in the cards, and the same could be said for October, as well.

What is going on here? For those who are not currently aware, we are still knee-deep in the most significant writers’ strike since the 2007-08 season, and it has been hard to find optimism that it will end in the near future. The one thing that we can say is that there may be some slight progress with SAG-AFTRA as they work out a new deal with the networks and streaming services. If that does happen, we tend to think that the WGA could be soon behind as more of the metaphorical table will be set. We know that this has been an extremely long process, but we really hope that the writers get what they deserve in the end.

Whenever the strike is over, we tend to think that the writers’ rooms for all three FBI shows will open in a fairly short period of time. From there, they can start to plot out the stories they want to tell, and production will kick off not too long after the fact. For now, that feels like a reasonable thing to hope for.

