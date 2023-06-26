How I Met Your Father season 2: Lance Bass, Joey Fatone to guest

There is a new episode of How I Met Your Father season 2 coming to Hulu in just under 24 hours — why not share some guest-star news now?

According to a new report now from Entertainment Tonight, you are going to see ‘NSYNC members Joey Fatone and Lance Bass appear as themselves during this upcoming episode, which fittingly has the title of “Out of Sync.”

So what’s going on here? Well, the entire story screams How I Met Your Father hijinks more than any other all season. Sophie and Val decide to embark on a new challenge: Going a full day without their phones. They seem to recognize that it could be difficult, but they are each up for giving it a try. Of course, that’s before they stumble into the boy-band members at the bank, who are fun and invite the two of them to a party at an old bologna factory. What’s the issue? After they leave, the characters admit that they have no real idea where this is.

What does that mean? Well, they may need to be more reliant on their social skills than ever before! We tend to think that over the course of this episode, you will see the two of them have to talk through their problems and maybe ask for help. We do hope that we see Bance and Fatone together again at some point — even the fake versions of themselves have good chemistry!

Could we get any closer to meeting “the father”?

Well, that remains to be seen. We do hope that eventually, the show does make some progress in that department, given that we have focused on a lot of other subjects as of late. This is still the heart of the show, which is rapidly approaching at this point the end of its second season.

