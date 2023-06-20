How I Met Your Father season 2 episode 17: A major change?

Based on what we know at present about How I Met Your Father season 2 episode 17, some interesting changes are afoot! To be specific, we’re talking here about the friend-group having to adapt how they live their day-to-day lives … at least for 24 hours.

On paper, it might be easy to describe “Out of Sync” as a half-hour of filler, but is it really so? Let’s start by sharing the full How I Met Your Father season 2 episode 17 synopsis below:

The gang go a day without their cell phones, forced to face the world without help from the internet.

How could everyone adapt to this new paradigm? This is where, at least to us, things start to get a little bit more interesting. Think about it like this: What’s going to happen when everyone has to think for themselves? All of this idle time may cause Sophie and everyone else to think more about their daily lives, and this could lead to some big changes. We’re expecting that to happen with Sid at some point, and Sophie and Jesse of course have been playing the will they / won’t they game for a good while now.

Let’s remind you now that we’re almost certainly not going to meet the Father at some point this season — at least in terms of knowing who it is. We still think it’s likely that it’s someone we’ve already seen on-screen, but the writers are going to slow-play this because they have no real reason not to.

If you are moving into this episode expecting to get some more laughs, good news — we do think the story is going to provide some of those.

