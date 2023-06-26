Silo season 1 episode 10 (finale): A surprise cameo ahead?

In just a matter of days, the Silo season 1 finale is going to arrive over on Apple TV+, and we are totally not ready. We should also note that we mean this in a number of different ways. First and foremost, we’re not ready for this story to end. Also, we are not ready for whatever could happen to Juliette and some other characters.

It goes without saying, but there is probably a dramatic twist or two within the final episode. Also, it seems like there could be a big cameo … at least for those of you who are familiar with the source material.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more SILO videos!

Based on a recent post on the show’s official subreddit, it appears as though author Hugh Howey could be turning up in some form during the episode. Howey himself is the one who introduced the subject, while writing “Keep an eye out is all I’m sayin’…” to go along with it.

So who could Howey play? Well, it’s probably a part that will be a clever nod to the overall world, and it may just be a tiny little thing. Don’t expect him to come on and deliver some sort of five-minute monologue. Having an author cameo on a TV show is something that we’ve seen a number of times in the past. Take, for starters, Diana Gabaldon appearing in the first season of Outlander. We should note that George R.R. Martin also originally had a came on Game of Thrones — but it was in the original pilot, and the vast majority of that ended up getting scrapped.

Beyond the Howey cameo, we’re prepared for “Outside” to deliver a number of huge moments … and who knows? Maybe some of the truth behind the Silo is going to be revealed. Don’t be shocked if there is a big cliffhanger, especially since a season 2 renewal has already been confirmed.

Related – Get more news on the Silo finale, including the total run time

What are you most excited to see across the Silo season 1 finale?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are some other updates that are very much on the way.

(Photo: Apple TV+.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







