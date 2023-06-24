Silo season 1 episode 10 (finale) run time: What to expect

As so many of you more than likely know at this point, Silo season 1 episode 10 is going to be the all-important finale. The title here is “Outside,” and there is potential for even more epic stuff beyond what we have ever seen before.

Now that we’ve said that, it’s worth raising the following question: Are we going to be getting an episode that is uniquely epic in terms of run time? When you look at a number of other shows out there, whether they be streaming or even on basic cable, they tend to go past the standard hour-long length. Is that something that we’re going to get here?

Well, let’s go ahead and get the somewhat-bad news out of the way here: The Silo finale may end up blowing by. Episode 10 is currently slated to run just 44 minutes, which is on par with the past couple of installments for this show. While they could have probably made it longer and there is probably some stuff on the cutting-room floor, at the same time we tend to think that the producers want this show to really blow by and move at a pretty quick pace. It does allow for more tension, and there is going to be PLENTY of that over the course of this particular chapter.

So what is at the core of this episode? We don’t have to make it altogether complicated: Within “Outside,” you are going to see Juliette do what she can to finally figure out the truth after George’s last video message. The big problem that she’s going to run into along the way here is doing it while also being hunted. It’s a really hard position for her to be in, and we don’t tend to think that there is just some massive assemblage of people out there ready and willing to help.

