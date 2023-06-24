Silo season 1 episode 10 (finale) spoilers: A likely cliffhanger…

Can you believe that we are just a matter of days already from seeing the Silo season 1 finale arrive on Apple TV+? We know that there is so much potential for action, drama, and plenty of surprises. We also think that the potential is here for one of the greatest cliffhangers we’ve had a chance to see in a really long time.

So what could be at the center of it? This is all hypothetical, but you don’t have to look any further than the big question that has been here with this show since the very beginning: What is happening in the outside world? Is there anyone still alive there?

Remember this: We saw Allison and Holston see at least some version of life beyond the Silo over the course of their “final” moments. They saw a blue sky! It was enough to make them think that everything that they were told was a lie. Yet, they still collapsed; or, that’s what the Silo projected for the people on the inside. Were they poisoned in their suits? That’s another theory. Juliette has dug up a lot of clues and she’s seen that same video loop of the blue sky that those other characters did … and even still, there are no guarantees that she has actually seen anything real.

Now, we tend to think the best, craziest cliffhanger for the show would be for Juliette to bring us right to the metaphorical door outside — maybe it’s actually something in the tunnel at the bottom of the Silo. Wouldn’t that be interesting. You can either end the show right before we see outside, or give us a brief glimpse and then leave us begging for more.

Of course, this whole idea is predicated on the notion that Rebecca Ferguson’s character is able to find a way out. Remember for a moment here that Sims and others are going to be hunting her, and she has to be continuously prepared. She does not have a lot of allies, and she has an extremely limited amount of time.

What do you think the most likely cliffhanger is going to be following the Silo season 1 finale?

(Photo: Apple TV+.)

