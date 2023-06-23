Silo season 1 episode 10 (finale) spoilers: Can Juliette escape?

We recognize that Silo season 1 episode 10 is coming to Apple TV+ in just under a week’s time, and it could be the story where everything changes. To be specific, we hope this is the story where everything changes.

So far, one of the things that the drama has done a really good job at is constantly reinventing itself and keeping us on our toes. This is what we all really should want from a show like this, provided that the goal is finding a way to keep all of us continuously surprised week in and week out.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more SILO videos!

Now, for Juliette, there is no question that she is in more danger than ever as Bernard and others hunt her down; yet, does she have a way to escape? If she wants to do so, she may have to venture to the bottom of the Silo and hope for the best here. Just remember that if she goes out to “clean” the traditional way, she has to wear that suit. Is it possible that is poisoned? If nothing else, she is fully under the control / influence of the powers-that-be and we’re not sure that this is where she should want to find herself.

Instead, we know that there’s a potential tunnel underneath, or at least some sort of secrets that George discovered. We are so curious where all of this leads but beyond just that, if there will be some sort of major revelation about the outside world in here.

After all, remember this — while we got a few interesting clues on this past episode, we can’t say still there is absolute proof that it is okay beyond the Silo. That’s still the big question mark.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Silo, including other info all about the future

What are you the most interested in seeing right now when it comes to Silo season 1 episode 10?

How do you things are going to work out for Juliette over the course of time? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates.

(Photo: Apple TV+.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







