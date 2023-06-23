Silo season 1 episode 10 (finale) spoilers: The secrets of ‘Outside’

Next week on Silo season 1 episode 10 you’re going to have a chance to see “Outside,” otherwise known as the epic finale.

So what is going to happen here? Well, the starting-off point is clearly noting that this is the biggest episode of the entire season. Whatever happens here could reverberate through more or less the rest of the series, and we know that there is at least one more season coming. There’s a lot more source material from the world of the books to adapt, and we tend to think that this is going to lead to some sort of big, shocking cliffhanger.

To get a small spattering of specifics here, check out the official Silo season 1 episode 10 synopsis:

“Juliette’s fate seems sealed when certain truths come to light.”

We recognize that is not the most revealing thing in the world here, but did you really expect anything else at this point in the story? They want to keep things as under wraps as possible.

Of course, we do think that a show like this benefits from some sort of enormous, jaw-dropping conclusion. With that being said here, we do think it is equally important for the writers to work in order to ensure that whatever happens here is earned. It all does have to make sense for some of these characters! The title makes us think there is a chance that we could see what’s going on beyond the walls of the Silo, but who could say that with certainty?

For now, let’s just say that nothing may be as it seems — that’s been one of the big, reverberating themes for the entirety of the series.

What do you most want to see moving into Silo season 1 episode 10?

(Photo: Apple TV+.)

