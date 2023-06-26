FROM season 2 finale: The best cliffhanger possible?

Did the FROM season 2 finale deliver the best cliffhanger anyone could have asked for? It feels easy to argue that right now.

After all, how do you top not knowing what’s going to happen with Tabitha? Yes, she is seemingly out of Fromville and that’s a big deal … but this is only one piece of the overall puzzle. What you’re also left to think about here is how the rest of the town is going to react without her there.

After all, think about all of the people who Julie has left behind: Jim, Ethan, and Julie. None of them know what happened and really, they will be reliant on Victor for answers … and he will only have part of them. He could tell the trio about the lighthouse and Tabitha’s quest to get out there but even still, this is only one part of the puzzle. How can you replicate what it is that she went through out there, including her being kicked out the window? That doesn’t seem easy at all.

Then, you also have to wonder if Tabitha will come back; or, whether or not Maryelle, Randall, and Julie are really in the clear after what happened with Boyd. FROM delivered its best episode ever in the season 2 finale — not only did it give some closure, but it also raises a billion different questions about the future. What more can you want for a mystery show like this? The whole purpose is to keep people engaged … and we hope this will help to grow the audience as well.

Of course, the hard thing now is going to be enduring the super-long wait to get some more answers. We don’t exactly think a lot of blanks will be filled in during the break.

What do you think about the FROM season 2 finale cliffhanger?

