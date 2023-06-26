The Righteous Gemstones season 3 episode 4: A secret society

Next week on The Righteous Gemstones season 3 episode 4, you are going to see the perfect combination of chaos and comedy. Isn’t this when the show is at its best?

First of all, let’s talk about the title, which is both very funny and also a total mouthful: “I Have Not Come to Bring Peace, But a Sword.” Well, doesn’t that signal a battle is ahead? If nothing else, we know that there is potential for SO much randomness and chaos here with a lot of these characters each jostling for power. There are some similarities to this show and Succession and with that, it almost makes sense that they are on the air at a relatively similar time to each other.

For a few more details, be sure to check out the full The Righteous Gemstones season 3 episode 4 synopsis below:

While Jesse prepares for his initiation into a prestigious secret society, Judy fends off unwanted attention, and Kelvin handles rumors about Keefe. Later, Baby Billy makes an impossible promise.

If there’s one thing that we know about secret societies (and granted, we don’t know much), it is that there’s always potential for a lot of drama to unfold. Jesse may think certain things about getting on board right now, but he’ll probably feel a little bit different (to put it mildly) by the end of the process. Isn’t that a part of what makes it compelling? Well, we personally tend to think so.

Remember that we are in a spot now where we are getting an episode a week; the two-episode block was just for the premiere. The run time for episode 4 is almost 40 minutes, so you are going to at least get a lot of content here. (Personally, we prefer this model anyway since it gives us a lot more time to enjoy everything it is that we have.)

