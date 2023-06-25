Ridley season 1 episode 3 spoilers: ‘Hospitality, Part 1’

Next week on PBS you’re going to have a chance to see Ridley season 1 episode 3 arrive, so what can we say about now? Well, we’re going to be at the start of another two-parter, which is really what defines much of this show as a whole. The title for this one is “Hospitality,” and it is going to be one that brings the title character to a brand-new setting.

So what’s going to happen when he is there? Well, that’s a part of the mystery, and one of at least a few things that we are especially excited to see play out here. To get a little bit more, go ahead and check out the Ridley season 1 episode 3 synopsis below:

When a body is found on a bleak moorland, Carol calls in Ridley to assist with the case.

Could this case be very-much bleak, as well? We tend to think so, and a good bit of how Ridley could work as a series is seeing what happens when we see this character thrown in to a number of different situations and conflicts. We tend to think that this is what makes many British crime series so notable, but here especially you’ve got a guy who has so much history getting the job done. Also, he has the wisdom that comes to being at a distance of a lot of different situations.

Just how many episodes are there this season?

For now, it appears as though there are going to be eight — or, four different stories, with each one broken into two separate parts. Even though another series in Endeavour is going to wrap up on PBS next week, rest assured that there is a lot more of Ridley coming and you don’t have to worry all that much about its future for at least the next couple of months.

