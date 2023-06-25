Cobra Kai season 6 premiere date: Any news this summer?

We know that Cobra Kai season 6 is absolutely coming to Netflix, just as we also know that it is the final season of the show. Is that an easy thing to digest? Hardly, but it’s better to know in advance than learn about it being canceled after the fact. Because of this, we’ve got some time to prepare.

So beyond this final-season announcement, what other news is there? Are we going to learn more over the course of the summer? Well, let’s start by noting that originally, the plan was for the cast and crew to be fairly deep in production at this point. However, things changed due to the writers’ strike. Right when things were going to get rolling, everything shut down and it’s remained that way for almost two months.

Even before the strike started, we doubted that we’d learn a Cobra Kai season 6 premiere date at any point this summer. The earliest we imagined the show arriving on Netflix then was winter 2024, and now, it may not come back until spring or summer. A lot depends on how long the strike lasts, as there has been little to no progress since the start of May. There are hopeful signs about a new SAG-AFTRA deal and if that comes together, it’s possible that the writers could be invited back to the table. Time will tell.

For now, the only news we’d really hope for when it comes to the Karate Kid follow-up is an announcement on the end of the strike and then after this, something pertaining to production starting back up. This would be more than enough to tide us over in the months it would take to get the remainder of the series in the can.

No matter how the series ends, let’s just hope that it strikes fast, strikes hard, and absolutely has no mercy.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

