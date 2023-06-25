The Boys season 4 spoilers: More on a big Hughie story

There’s a chance that a lot of you know already that The Boys season 4 is going to be epic, especially for one Hugh Campbell. After all, we are going to see Rosemary DeWitt appear as his mom over the course of the season! This is a chance to get all sorts of backstory on who he is, and of course, we’re curious to learn how that impacts is future.

Since we are getting Hughie’s mom this go-around, doesn’t it make sense to also get more of his dad? Luckily, that seems to be something that’s going to happen.

Speaking to Collider while promoting the upcoming Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning Part One, Simon Pegg noted that he should be in four episodes of the Prime Video series’ upcoming season, which has already been shot. He also notes that somehow, this is going to be even “crazier” than what fans have seen so far. We always wonder how the writers are going to top themselves but if they’ve figured it out, more power to them. We tend to think that so long as the shock value makes sense for the characters, there’s no reason for the producers to shy away from it. We know that it can be a rather delicate balancing act sometimes.

So when will we see all of this play out?

Obviously, the sooner we get The Boys, the happier we’ll be. However, it’s not going to be anytime soon. First and foremost, the spin-off Gen V is going to premiere, more than likely this fall. Our feeling is that spring or summer 2024 makes the most sense for season 4, but Prime Video may take their time releasing it depending on the state of the writers’ strike, or some other shows that they have on their schedule coming up.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

