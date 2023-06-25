The Crowded Room season 1: Tom Holland on reviews, message

We had plenty of respect for Tom Holland even before The Crowded Room arrived; now, it is increasing tenfold. So rarely in this business do you see someone being so candid about certain parts of the industry, including disappointment that can come from receiving negative reviews.

In a new interview with Unilad’s “Get a Job,” the actor discussed openly the “horribly reviewed” Apple TV+ series, but also still feeling that it was important to come out and promote it. At the end of the day, he acknowledges that there can be a great impact from a project like this, even if it is not something that is necessarily always mentioned:

“I think that the message of the show, which can speak to so many different issues, is that asking for help should be something that we as a society celebrate. It’s an act of bravery.

“Standing up and asking for help is not something you should be ashamed of, and I hope that this show can represent that in a truthful and authentic, and most importantly, sensitive way … If we can somehow make people feel empowered by saying, ‘I’m not feeling good, I really need some help,’ then we’ve done what we set out to do [from the start].”

We give the guy a lot of credit for realizing that bad reviews don’t always equal a bad product. We also still realize that this can take a mental toll, especially since there are a lot of memes going around about all of his non-Spider-Man projects and the reception to them.

Still, we’ll keep rooting for Holland — it would actually be really fun to see him in some sort of silly comedy coming up. We know that he took a break after wrapping on this show, and that is still ongoing for at least another few months.

