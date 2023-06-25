And Just Like That season 3: Is a renewal likely?

Even though we are just two episodes into And Just Like That season 2, why not take a second to think about season 3? Is there a good chance that we’re going to see this happen?

First and foremost, it is worth noting that throughout the entire promotion for the Sarah Jessica Parker series, there was no mention that it will be the last one on Max. We do tend to think that’s notable, especially when you consider how the Sex and the City franchise has been a part of TV now for over 25 years. We tend to think that whenever Carrie Bradshaw’s story is over, there is going to be a good bit of fanfare.

Also, we tend to think that And Just Like That delivers exactly what it’s supposed to for the aforementioned streaming service: Viewership. While it may not be seemingly as popular as the original, it’s still getting a lot of buzz and social-media attention. We would actually argue through two episodes that it feels more similar to the OG HBO comedy than what we saw in season 1.

Still, we tend to think that Max / Warner Bros. Discovery will take their time to announce something more. For starters, the writers’ strike is ongoing and so long as that is the case, it is hard to imagine them wanting to rush anything else along. Meanwhile, there is also the fact here that there is still so much of season 2 to air. We tend to think we could hear something more closer to the finale.

There’s one other curious thing to wonder: We’ve heard now that Kim Cattrall’s return as Samantha Jones is coming during the finale. Will that set the stage for a season 3, or is it meant as just a one-off? We tend to think the former, but it’s still fun to think about.

