Wheel of Fortune: Could Andy Cohen replace Pat Sajak?

Before we dive too far into this Wheel of Fortune article, we should note this first and foremost: We are far away from learning the next host. Sure, it would be great to know Pat Sajak’s replacement sooner rather than later, but that’s not going to happen. Remember that he’s not even leaving until the end of next season!

To date, the producers behind the scenes have yet to even officially announce anything insofar as a replacement goes; there are rumors around Ryan Seacrest, but nothing is confirmed there. The same goes for Andy Cohen, who has already noted that he’d love to throw his hat into the ring.

Speaking per Us Weekly, the Watch What Happens Live! host notes that he would “love” to host the iconic game show, going so far as to call it a “dream.” Does that mean it will become reality? Well, we at least know Cohen has a lot of hosting experience, which is probably something that the producers are looking for. While he is based out of New York and Wheel of Fortune films in Los Angeles, the way the show films probably makes it still feasible for him to do. Balancing it with his late-night show would be a challenge … but never say never?

Personally, we do think that Cohen could be a contender, but we honestly wouldn’t be shocked if Wheel of Fortune goes more for an established comedian more so than just a pure host. It may also benefit them to have someone who viewers don’t have that much of an opinion on as a host already; this is what made Drew Carey an interesting choice for The Price Is Right, as he was funny but also a little bit unexpected. Sure, he did Whose Line Is It Anyway, but that is hardly a game show.

We’ll keep our eyes peeled for any and all rumors … and report back when something else is interesting.

